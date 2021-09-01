Expropriation without compensation saga nears end as tensions mount
01 September 2021 - 20:06
The ANC insists that a controversial clause allowing for expropriation of land and any improvements on it for the purposes of land reform should remain in the final bill that is expected to be tabled in parliament by September 10.
The long-drawn-out proposed constitutional amendment to expropriate land without compensation has spooked investors and polarised the nation...
