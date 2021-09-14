LETTER: Clueless leadership in SOEs
14 September 2021 - 15:26
It is sad indeed that the governing party has become what it is. I was an employee in a state-owned enterprise (SOE) for 19 years, with a master’s degree. I was made to report to leaders who had no clue about leadership.
Each new “leader” killed the organisation a little more. I have been suspended and dismissed twice in three years for standing up for what I believe is right.
SA is a beautiful country and its people deserve better.
Linda Peter
Via email
