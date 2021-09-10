Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Section 25 report ‘an escalation in the move on property rights’

SA hasn’t yet passed the point of no return, but it’s important that the dangers are recognised for what they are

10 September 2021 - 12:53 Terence Corrigan
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM

The ad hoc committee on amending section 25 of the constitution has formally issued its report confirming the intention to amend the constitution. This will not only establish explicitly the constitutional permissibility of expropriation of “land and any improvements thereon”, it will define land as “the common heritage of all citizens that the state must safeguard for future generations” and institute a mandate for “state custodianship of certain land”.

Expected as this was, it marks an escalation in the move on property rights. That the supposedly reformist government of President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed this investment-killing initiative as one of its signature initiatives is revealing about official intentions, even in the face of stalled growth and catastrophic unemployment.

But there is more at issue here. We at the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) have argued for years that mass custodianship of land was the likely end point of this policy push. The amendment puts this firmly on the table. “Certain” land can, after all, mean many things, perhaps all agricultural land, perhaps all privately owned land.

This would in turn be a useful means of controlling private assets. SA’s economic fortunes being what they are, the ability to extract resources to run the governing party’s patronage network is in deep doubt. Commandeering assets is the next logical step. This will be matched in due course by other assets — pension funds being the most likely candidate.

SA has, fortunately, not yet passed the point of no return. But it is important that the dangers are recognised for what they are.

Terence Corrigan, Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Expropriation without compensation saga nears end as tensions mount

ANC insists controversial clause allowing for expropriation of land and improvements on it should remain in the final bill
National
1 week ago

MASHUDU MASUTHA: The antidote to looting of mining communities’ benefits is transparency

Corruption Watch has released reports about how to improve accountability so people can get their fair share of wealth
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MARTIN VAN STADEN: Threat of expropriation still hovers over SA

Complacency after the rift between the EFF and ANC over the issue is misplaced
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s medical parole must be ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TONY LEON: Do the ANC’s small disasters signal ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: In the Master’s Office black ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s demand to be more equal than ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Political funding party ends
Opinion

Related Articles

Shaping the keys to unlock the Eastern Cape’s agricultural potential

News & Fox

Expropriation without compensation saga nears end as tensions mount

National

MARTIN VAN STADEN: Threat of expropriation still hovers over SA

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.