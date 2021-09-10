LETTER: It's evident that the ANC is in complete disarray

It is very evident that the ANC is in complete disarray, and if it is not able to manage its own affairs how on earth does it expect us to believe it can run the country?



It seems that every ANC-run department, state-owned enterprise and municipality, with the possible exception of tax collection, is in a state of complete collapse. There is no light at the end of the tunnel, yet the masses continue to keep the ANC in power, to the detriment of the majority, who are now worse off than they have ever been.

I believe that when the ANC came to power it did not concentrate on improving the education system because more educated masses would be able to make well considered choices when being asked to vote. Kept in a relatively uneducated state they unfortunately believe the empty promises made by politicians, and keep them in power.

I am saddened that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been so indecisive and weak, with nowhere near enough effort being put into getting rid of the rotten apples in our government. And as for the deputy president, with his mysterious illness that cannot be cured in our country despite its great medical practitioners and facilities... I rest my case.

In spite of all this negativity I still think this is a great country that can be made into a place for everyone to be employed at some level and to live in peace and harmony. It just needs some honesty and common sense at the top, and to get rid of all the incompetent, dishonest clowns.

David Wantling, Via email

