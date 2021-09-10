Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It's evident that the ANC is in complete disarray

It seems every ANC-run department, SOE and municipality, with the possible exception of tax collection, is in a state of complete collapse

10 September 2021 - 14:08 David Wantling
Picture: THULANI MBELE
Picture: THULANI MBELE

It is very evident that the ANC is in complete disarray, and if it is not able to manage its own affairs how on earth does it expect us to believe it can run the country?

It seems that every ANC-run department, state-owned enterprise and municipality, with the possible exception of tax collection, is in a state of complete collapse. There is no light at the end of the tunnel, yet the masses continue to keep the ANC in power, to the detriment of the majority, who are now worse off than they have ever been.

I believe that when the ANC came to power it did not concentrate on improving the education system because more educated masses would be able to make well considered choices when being asked to vote. Kept in a relatively uneducated state they unfortunately believe the empty promises made by politicians, and keep them in power.

I am saddened that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been so indecisive and weak, with nowhere near enough effort being put into getting rid of the rotten apples in our government. And as for the deputy president, with his mysterious illness that cannot be cured in our country despite its great medical practitioners and facilities... I rest my case.

In spite of all this negativity I still think this is a great country that can be made into a place for everyone to be employed at some level and to live in peace and harmony. It just needs some honesty and common sense at the top, and to get rid of all the incompetent, dishonest clowns.

David WantlingVia email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SA needs to be saved from onslaughts from the Left and the Right

The middle ground should be strengthened jointly by the ANC and DA for a second chance
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Where is the outrage of the EFF and unions?

Where are demands being made and authorities pressured to take immediate action against those withholding payments?
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Vaccine confidence

The belief that apart from being safe and effective the Covid-19 shots save lives should be promoted
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Change the nappies

Analysts cannot even imagine another party running the country
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: The looters have triumphed

With Jacob Zuma free, the rule of law abandoned
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s medical parole must be ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TONY LEON: Do the ANC’s small disasters signal ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: In the Master’s Office black ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s demand to be more equal than ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Political funding party ends
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.