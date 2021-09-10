LETTER: Where is the outrage of the EFF and unions?

With the DA having laid charges against the ANC for nonpayment of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions on behalf of its employees, there is also much speculation that PAYE has also not been paid, and rumours abound that the party owes about R100m it is unable to pay.

Had this been a privately owned organisation that had not paid over UIF and PAYE contributions, both the labour unions and EFF would have held countrywide demonstrations and rallies, with all nature of demands being made and the authorities pressured to take immediate action against those withholding payments.

Yet there has been not a word from the EFF, or the trade unions. Why? Where are they?

Allan Wolman, Tel Aviv

