LETTER: The looters have triumphed

08 September 2021 - 16:04
Looters run for cover after looting at Bara Mall, Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
After watching #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile’s theatrics in court, I have to eat the proverbial humble pie and say I am sorry.

Sporting the young Nelson Mandela’s hairdo, Khanyile indirectly gave the middle finger to the constitution and judiciary. Suddenly I saw a vision of the future of this country, and I was scared. Khanyile and his  ilk have won.

To all those who planned and participated in the infamous July lootings, you have triumphed. We are at your mercy. Congratulations on your hard work, Jacob Zuma is now a free man without having spent a day in a jail cell.

Violence rules. There is no rule of law. Justice is for the chosen ones, not the likes of me. The businesses destroyed and jobs lost were worth it.

I have always said the number one accused in the July riots is the ANC. Now, may I ask, which foreign company in their right mind will invest in a country that has no laws?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

