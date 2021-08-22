LETTER: US plays into China’s hands

History has a habit of catching up with you. The repeated invasions by the US and its allies of countries of which they have little understanding, have consequences. Their mistake was to endeavour to enforce their beliefs and lifestyles. That is exactly what the colonial powers also tried to do. Their methods were driven by military and economic power.

As in Africa, the social fibre of societies has been destroyed, without putting viable structures in its place that are accepted by the communities. As in Africa, foreign powers withdrew under pressure, with predictable consequences. The 9/11 event already manifested the anger and hatred towards the US actions and invasions.

China will be one of the winners coming out of the human tragedy that is now unfolding. It does not have a history of colonialism or interference in the internal affairs of other countries. It is already reaching out to the new power in Afghanistan.

Countries in Europe, which traditionally took up large numbers of refugees, have reached a point of saturation.

In the new landscape that will painfully develop from the ashes, the US’s already diminishing role and reputation on the world scene will largely be absent.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

