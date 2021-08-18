Opinion / Columnists IAN BREMMER: This is how US incompetence led to Afghanistan horror What is shocking, given the experience of national security and foreign policy team Joe Biden has assembled, was the sheer failure of the execution

The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan is the first major foreign policy crisis of the Biden administration.

The decision to withdraw is not to blame. This was a failure of execution rather than strategy. The US presence was increasingly unsustainable — the US had already withdrawn a significant number of troops, the Taliban were rapidly gaining territory, and few Americans cared anymore. President Joe Biden inherited a broken peace process and the prospect of a renewed conflict with a strengthened Taliban if he reneged on Trump’s commitments. ..