STEVEN KUO: Afghans were dumped so the US can focus on China The threat of Chinese dominance has replaced Islamic fundamentalism

One couldn’t surf the internet in peace this past week without being bombarded with news of the US’s failure and humiliation in Afghanistan. In a rush to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, Washington had botched its hasty military drawdown.

The Afghan army, trained and supplied by the US, superior in numbers and weapons, did not even stand and fight against the ragtag Taliban fighters. The modern army of Afghanistan simply surrendered given the assurances by the Taliban of a safe passage home...