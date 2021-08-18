STEVEN KUO: Afghans were dumped so the US can focus on China
The threat of Chinese dominance has replaced Islamic fundamentalism
18 August 2021 - 16:31
One couldn’t surf the internet in peace this past week without being bombarded with news of the US’s failure and humiliation in Afghanistan. In a rush to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, Washington had botched its hasty military drawdown.
The Afghan army, trained and supplied by the US, superior in numbers and weapons, did not even stand and fight against the ragtag Taliban fighters. The modern army of Afghanistan simply surrendered given the assurances by the Taliban of a safe passage home...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now