IMF puts hold on Afghanistan’s access to SDR reserves

Washington — The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had suspended Afghanistan's access to IMF resources, including about $455m in new monetary reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the country's government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The IMF's announcement came amid pressure from the US treasury, which holds a controlling share in the IMF, to ensure that Afghanistan's share of a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) reserves allocation scheduled for Monday not fall into Taliban hands.

“There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources,” an IMF spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

“As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community,” the spokesperson added.

The IMF has traditionally relied on its membership to decide whether to engage with governments that take power in coups or disputed elections.

In 2019, the IMF suspended Venezuela’s SDR access after more than 50 member countries representing a majority of the IMF’s shareholding refused to recognise President Nicolas Maduro’s government following his disputed re-election. The IMF also suspended dealings with Myanmar after the military seized power in a February coup.