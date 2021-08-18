World / Americas

IMF puts hold on Afghanistan’s access to SDR reserves

18 August 2021 - 23:57 David Lawder
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES CHRISTO
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES CHRISTO

Washington —  The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had suspended Afghanistan's access to IMF resources, including about $455m in new monetary reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the country's government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The IMF's announcement came amid pressure from the US treasury, which holds a controlling share in the IMF, to ensure that Afghanistan's share of a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) reserves allocation scheduled for Monday not fall into Taliban hands.

“There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources,” an IMF spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

“As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community,” the spokesperson added.

The IMF has traditionally relied on its membership to decide whether to engage with governments that take power in coups or disputed elections.

In 2019, the IMF suspended Venezuela’s SDR access after more than 50 member countries representing a majority of the IMF’s shareholding refused to recognise President Nicolas Maduro’s government following his disputed re-election. The IMF also suspended dealings with Myanmar after the military seized power in a February coup.

The IMF is due on Monday to complete a $650bn allocation of SDRs — the fund’s unit of exchange based on dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan — to its 190 member countries in proportion to their shareholdings in the IMF.

The increase in reserves is aimed at bolstering the balance sheets of poorer countries that have been severely strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Afghanistan, based on its 0.07% quota shareholding, stands to receive about $455m.

A US treasury official said earlier on Wednesday that the department was taking steps to prevent the Taliban from accessing the country’s SDR reserves.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide details on the specific actions being taken by the Treasury, which follow a letter from Republican legislators urging treasury secretary Janet Yellen to “intervene” at the IMF.

Reports said Washington also had blocked access to Afghanistan reserves in the US.

Even if Afghanistan were to regain access to the SDRs, it would be unlikely the Taliban could spend those resources because that would require another country to be willing to exchange the SDRs for underlying currencies, a transaction that would likely be blocked by long-standing US financial sanctions against the Taliban.

Reuters 

Taliban faces financial trouble as central bank’s $10bn mostly out of reach

Most of the central bank’s assets are held outside Afghanistan
World
7 hours ago

Council of scholars will decide if girls can go to school, Taliban says

Western leaders have said they will judge the new Afghanistan rulers by their actions, including how they treat girls and women
World
5 hours ago

Afghans want out as the Taliban prepare to set up government

Country’s new Islamist rulers say they won't seek revenge against former enemies but many citizens are sceptical
World
8 hours ago

EU tells Taliban humanitarian aid will flow only if human rights are respected

Josep Borrell ranks the fall of Kabul to the Taliban as the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014
World
1 day ago

Afghanistan’s collapse a blow to Joe Biden as Taliban overrun Kabul

Sudden departure of US raises difficult questions about president’s approach to the conflict
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cuba’s doctors lash government for ‘collapse of ...
World / Americas
2.
IMF puts hold on Afghanistan’s access to SDR ...
World / Americas
3.
Ousted Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani in UAE
World / Asia
4.
Taliban faces financial trouble as central bank’s ...
World / Asia
5.
Rudy Giuliani is back in Ukraine, but the ...
World

Related Articles

Ousted Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani in UAE

World / Asia

IAN BREMMER: This is how US incompetence led to Afghanistan horror

Opinion / Columnists

Biden blames Afghan leaders for Taliban chaos

World / Middle East

EDITORIAL: US abandoning Afghans sends terrible message

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.