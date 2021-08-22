National The Business Exchange targets large-scale expansion Flexible working space business that owns six sites expects to own 25 in five years BL PREMIUM

Flexible and shared office space was all the rage years before the world was crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic. But many providers of these services only got into the market in the past few years and especially in the face of Covid-19 breaking out in 2020. However, even flexible office service providers saw their businesses derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. One standout flexible working space business is The Business Exchange, founded by David Seinker.

The company owns six office sites where it rents out space and services to tenants using flexible leases. They may use the space for anything from a few hours a day, to once a week, for a six-month period, or permanently. Tenants also have access to funding and networks...