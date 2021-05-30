LETTER: Seizing medical aid funds is equalising down
Forced equality will lead to a state in which we cannot even protect our hospitals from burning down
The private medical aids have reacted with outrage to a proposal made before parliament to seize their funds for National Health Insurance (NHI). But this is surely the logical outcome of the ANC placing equality before growth.
Any nation has a choice given that society puts a high store by equality. That choice is: do we equalise up, or equalise down? The ruling party assumes equalising must inevitably be up. But this is deluded. If we try to equalise before we allow the economy to — at least — double in size, we will fall to the lowest common denominator.
This is not a “liberal market” position; it is merely the way things are. Forced equality now will send us all down to a state in which we cannot even protect our state hospitals from burning down.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
