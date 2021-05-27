Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Discovery ‘won’t accept’ nationalising medical reserves Medical aids, including Discovery, say the HPCSA’s proposal to ‘nationalise’ their reserves is not only preposterous, it’s tantamount to theft BL PREMIUM

Will SA’s medical aid reserves be expropriated to fund the country’s bankrupt plan for a National Health Insurance (NHI)? Until a week ago, you’d imagine this to be a nuts conspiracy theory, cooked up by a sect in the basement of the Institute of Race Relations.

Then Prof Simon Nemutandani, president of the state-run Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), stood up in parliament last week to discuss the proposed NHI Bill, and threw a grenade into the notion of private property rights...