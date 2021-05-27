ROB ROSE: Discovery ‘won’t accept’ nationalising medical reserves
Medical aids, including Discovery, say the HPCSA’s proposal to ‘nationalise’ their reserves is not only preposterous, it’s tantamount to theft
27 May 2021 - 05:00
Will SA’s medical aid reserves be expropriated to fund the country’s bankrupt plan for a National Health Insurance (NHI)? Until a week ago, you’d imagine this to be a nuts conspiracy theory, cooked up by a sect in the basement of the Institute of Race Relations.
Then Prof Simon Nemutandani, president of the state-run Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), stood up in parliament last week to discuss the proposed NHI Bill, and threw a grenade into the notion of private property rights...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now