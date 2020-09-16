ROB ROSE: The sins of Covid-19 have made NHI an even more unlikely fantasy
Some politicians are spinning the yarn that Covid-19 shows SA can manage immense healthcare projects — where were they when alll the looting was taking place?
16 September 2020 - 07:00
What planet, you wonder, do our politicians live on?
This weekend, City Press quoted an unnamed official as saying the success of SA’s Covid-19 response shows just how well National Health Insurance (NHI) would work.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now