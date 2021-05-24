Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Patricia De Lille saw the light

She exposed the goings-on of Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik when the arms deal took place

24 May 2021 - 16:05
Patricia de Lille. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Good on Patricia de Lille. She reminds those of us who were around years ago, when the arms deal took place, of the peculiar reaction of Thabo Mbeki (then president) and Trevor Manuel (then finance minister) to her exposure of the goings-on of Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik.

At first both Mbeki and Manuel called her a liar, and once the court found that Zuma and Shaik had a corrupt relationship, their silence was deafening. During all this time Zuma has been allowed to duck and dive, wasting time and money on absurd court appearances.

Taking the whole episode into account from the start until the present, it’s pretty obvious the ANC will continue to stand in the way of Zuma serving jail time (like it had done with Shaik alone taking the fall). Zuma in turn will go on protecting his fellow corrupt mates in high places. Conclusion: the ANC remains a vrot apple to the core.

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

