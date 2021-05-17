National ARMS DEAL PROSECUTION Both sides in Zuma arms deal trial ready for a fight High-profile prosecution is expected to be a big test for ANC BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s erstwhile attorney Eric Mabuza will have to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday to explain his withdrawal as a member of Zuma’s legal team in April ahead of a high-profile corruption hearing.

Mabuza did not provide the court any reasons for his withdrawal. His exit from Zuma’s side, along with advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, has yet to be explained...