ARMS DEAL PROSECUTION
Both sides in Zuma arms deal trial ready for a fight
High-profile prosecution is expected to be a big test for ANC
17 May 2021 - 05:45
Former president Jacob Zuma’s erstwhile attorney Eric Mabuza will have to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday to explain his withdrawal as a member of Zuma’s legal team in April ahead of a high-profile corruption hearing.
Mabuza did not provide the court any reasons for his withdrawal. His exit from Zuma’s side, along with advocate Muzi Sikhakhane SC, has yet to be explained...
