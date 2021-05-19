Billy Downer’s recusal a tall order for Jacob Zuma’s lawyers
Judge Piet Koen told the former president’s lawyers to send papers to state prosecutor Downer by Wednesday
19 May 2021 - 13:45
PULLQUOTE
The former president’s bid to have the state prosecutor recused from his corruption trial is unlikely to succeed, but a loss could stall the trial long-term if he pursues an appeal..
