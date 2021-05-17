National Fraud and corruption case against Jacob Zuma is postponed Zuma is represented by Thabani Masuku, with Barrie Roux acting for French arms company Thales BL PREMIUM

The highly anticipated start of the Jacob Zuma arms deal trial has been postponed to May 26 in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Judge Piet Koen deliberated about a plea from Zuma’s defence for advocate Billy Downer SC — who leads the states case — to recuse himself. ..