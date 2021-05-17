Fraud and corruption case against Jacob Zuma is postponed
Zuma is represented by Thabani Masuku, with Barrie Roux acting for French arms company Thales
17 May 2021 - 11:33
The highly anticipated start of the Jacob Zuma arms deal trial has been postponed to May 26 in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Judge Piet Koen deliberated about a plea from Zuma’s defence for advocate Billy Downer SC — who leads the states case — to recuse himself. ..
