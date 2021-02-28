Opinion / Letters

LETTER: One man’s sense of reality is another’s delusional dreaming

Cyril Ramaphosa will be toast unless he acts against the Nkandla faction

28 February 2021 - 16:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

While I found Jonny Steinberg’s column historically interesting, the only  conclusion I could draw is that the SA canoe is in effect up sh*t creek without a paddle (“Ramaphosa’s sense of reality rules out the autocrat’s overreach”, February 25).

A weak president. Corruption dripping from every ANC orifice, coupled with broedertwis in the top leadership. An “expanded’ unemployment rate somewhere north of 42%, with a previously limping economy sucker-punched by Covid.

To top it off, we have promises of more racially based economic preferment and land redistribution, presumably to pacify the ANC’s increasingly rural voter, when we all know such policies were instrumental in causing the economy to tank in the first place.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa waxes lyrical about recovering fynbos and finance minister Tito Mboweni alludes to the sun being temporarily behind the clouds, the real opposition stirs its Nkandla cauldron. The hyenas are stalking a wounded buffalo. Bheki Cele’s blue light plea with former president Jacob Zuma was just another wound in the buffalo’s flank. Meanwhile, brown shirts such as Carl Niehaus scream invective from the sidelines.  

What Steinberg commends as Ramaphosa’s sense of reality I see as delusional dreaming verging on nightmare. If Ramaphosa doesn’t gore his tormentors and flatten them quickly with a bit of “autocratic overreach”, he will be tomorrow’s lunch.   

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

