Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa has known why small business is struggling for a long time

President Cyril Ramaphosa has done nothing to assist small business in releasing them from the heavy yoke of regulations

16 November 2020 - 17:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

It is all very well for our president to express regret but unfortunately the expression is hollow (“Ramaphosa regrets the slow pace of reform,” November 12).  The president is fully aware and has been advised on many occasions, that small business is the engine room for job creation in future.

He is also aware that the harsh regulatory environment placed on small business acts as a handbrake to job creation.

This being the case, Ramaphosa has done nothing to assist small business in releasing them from the heavy yoke of regulations. A simple exercise would be to expunge sections 25 and 26 of the Labour Relations Act. These both extend agreements made by big business and big trade unions to small businesses.

In essence, today the spaza shop is bound by the same regulatory environment as Pick n Pay. This is clearly extremely negative for the entire business community.

Michael Bagraim
DA deputy labour and employment spokesperson

BUSI MAVUSO: The cost of not paying small businesses on time

There’s a greater promise of employment creation for South Africans in the small business sector
Opinion
23 minutes ago

Ramaphosa says third investment conference is about turning promises into projects

Pledges have been scaled back or put on hold because of the pandemic, but this has affected only about one 10th of investment commitments
Economy
4 hours ago

Covid-19 leaves permanent scar on SA employment

President talks up data since lockdown lifted, but damage is serious
Business
1 day ago

