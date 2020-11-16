BUSI MAVUSO: The cost of not paying small businesses on time
There’s a greater promise of employment creation for South Africans in the small business sector
16 November 2020 - 16:49
So much emphasis is placed on what’s best for big business and government in SA when we speak of the country’s growth prospects that it presents a rather one-sided picture of the state of the economy.
As important as big companies are to the economy, there’s much greater importance in ensuring small and medium-sized firms find their own parking space in the economy and policies are created for them to flourish. This was accentuated in last week’s third-quarter jobless figures which saw unemployment rise above the 30% mark.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now