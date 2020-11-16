Ramaphosa says third investment conference is about turning promises into projects
Pledges have been scaled back or put on hold because of the pandemic, but this has affected only about one 10th of investment commitments
16 November 2020 - 12:37
SA’s third investment conference will be about implementation, “turning commitment into brick and mortar projects”, and will highlight progress in driving economic reforms to unlock growth, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
Ramaphosa was writing in his weekly newsletter ahead of the annual SA Investment Conference opening on Tuesday, which forms part of the government’s drive to attract R1.2-trillion over five years. This year’s conference takes place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures, which have strangled economic growth and pushed unemployment to a record high of 30.8%.
