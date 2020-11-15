Business Covid-19 leaves permanent scar on SA employment Just 37 out of every 100 South Africans of working age are employed BL PREMIUM

Commenting on the latest official unemployment figures this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was encouraged that 600,000 more people became employed between the second and third quarters.

"This shows that green shoots have emerged as economic restrictions were lifted and the epidemic brought under control," said Ramaphosa.