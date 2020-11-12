National Ramaphosa regrets the slow pace of reform President says response to pandemic would have been more effective had key measures been acted on BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded on Thursday that poor implementation of key reforms before Covid-19 arrived put the country at a major disadvantage in its response to the pandemic, which led to an unprecedented collapse of the economy.

The government moved to shut down most economic activity in March in its effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.