LETTER: Frayed ANC ideology needs unpicking

I have a strong suspicion that the conspicuous lack of orange overalls within the SA landscape may bear a strong correlation to the fact that the textile industry in SA was in effect destroyed by the ANC and its blood brothers in the textile workers union.

Perhaps it was perceptive judgment on the part of the corrupt in their ranks that a shortage of stock needed to be engineered ahead of any pending rising demand curve. That said, a wider conspiracy cannot be ruled out as our head honcho built his political career as a committed trade unionist.

More than ever before, there now needs to be realisation from those in charge of economic policy, and especially those deployed to parliament, that things require radical change. Jobs have been lost on a grand scale and urgent steps need to be taken to remedy what has grown to be a national crisis.

Covid-19 has become a convenient excuse to mask an already festering wound. It is obvious to all thinking people, with the exception of those within the ranks of a rapidly failing government, that the ANC ideology needs a total reset if we are to have any hope of launching ourselves onto any kind of winning trajectory.

The fall of the Berlin Wall began in 1989, and those in charge have for far too long chosen to ignore this stark but glaringly obvious reality. Free enterprise economics is the only sensible option on our sparsely laden table, as is demonstrated by all other winning nations of the world. A brief look at the data will suffice.

Let’s hope the textile industry can be resurrected, even if the colour scheme needs to be modified to incorporate different shades of orange.

Anthony Rawbone-Viljoen

Elgin

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.