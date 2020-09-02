Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Tony Yengeni is the perfect messenger And the message is that the ANC is thoroughly corrupt and always has been, and that Cyril Ramaphosa isn’t playing nicely BL PREMIUM

Every so often, the daily political mill churns out a perfect piece of hypocrisy. That is, a sentiment so deliciously duplicitous it stands apart from those more common place contradictions that tend to define the public landscape.

On this occasion, Tony Yengeni turned provider. He suggested — with the kind of ignorant sanctimony only the ANC elite can produce — that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign, given his stance on corruption and various allegations surrounding his ANC presidential campaign financing.