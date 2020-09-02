GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Tony Yengeni is the perfect messenger
And the message is that the ANC is thoroughly corrupt and always has been, and that Cyril Ramaphosa isn’t playing nicely
02 September 2020 - 05:08
Every so often, the daily political mill churns out a perfect piece of hypocrisy. That is, a sentiment so deliciously duplicitous it stands apart from those more common place contradictions that tend to define the public landscape.
On this occasion, Tony Yengeni turned provider. He suggested — with the kind of ignorant sanctimony only the ANC elite can produce — that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign, given his stance on corruption and various allegations surrounding his ANC presidential campaign financing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now