National

ANC officials charged with graft must step aside

Officials convicted of corruption should resign from leadership positions, Cyril Ramaphosa says after party's NEC meeting

31 August 2020 - 18:27 Alexander Winning
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) decided at a weekend meeting that party officials formally charged with corruption and other serious crimes must step aside from their posts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The ANC has been buffeted in recent weeks by reports of graft during the coronavirus crisis, with investigators probing irregularities in government tenders worth R5bn.

Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as ANC leader more than two-and-a-half years ago, has staked his reputation on rooting out graft but has found it hard to make much progress given deep divisions in his fractured party.

But, stung by allegations of graft during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa wrote to ANC members earlier in August saying its “leaders stand accused of corruption” and that the ANC “does stand as accused number one”.

Ramaphosa said at a briefing  on Monday that the party's NEC also decided that officials convicted of corruption should resign from leadership positions.

The ANC will put in place a mechanism for leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests, and guidelines will be developed on ANC leaders and their families doing business with government and public entities, Ramaphosa added.

Reuters

Tito Mboweni: I’m here to fix the economy

Finance minister says he is ‘firmly’ in his job after rumours that he may resign
National
21 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC NEC outcomes and DA policy conference in the spotlight

The governing party is expected to brief the media on its weekend meeting
Politics
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma throws political mud at his legal woes

Former president ups the ante by openly accusing the high court of helping his political nemesis
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma throws political mud at ...
National
2.
Tito Mboweni: I’m here to fix the economy
National
3.
Government wants public sector wage increases ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma throws political mud at ...
National
5.
Government wants public sector wage increases ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa was only seeking white validation when he spoke of corruption in the ...

National

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Show us a proper road map, Mr President

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: ANC, leave the corrupt behind

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.