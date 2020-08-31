National Ramaphosa’s war on graft backed by NEC Ramaphosa confronts his detractors in the NEC over corruption and the governing party’s reluctance to act against it BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa displayed a show of force after a three-day meeting of the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences, winning its support for his leadership and his vow to fight corruption.

In an unprecedented move, Ramaphosa, who faced up to what he described as "choreographed" attacks against him, addressed the media on Monday after the weekend’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting.