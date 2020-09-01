Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: How the ANC squabble over corruption gives the state more cards to play The party may be wallowing in the morass, but the Ramaphosa administration is finding dry ground BL PREMIUM

What is bad for the governing party may be good for the country. Which is why the ANC’s internal war on corruption may benefit everyone outside it.

Talk of corruption usually lumps the ANC and the government together. This hides the reality that while the ANC remains in a mess from which it is unlikely to escape, the government is tackling the problem. And this ANC fight seems likely to ensure that it has new capacity to tackle it.