LETTER: Remember Madiba’s words on Palestine, Mogoeng

Abie Dawjee is correct to characterise chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments in defence of his stance on Israel as silly (“Mogoeng’s rationale is silly”, August 2).

The learnt judge clearly kowtowed to and ingratiated himself with expansionist Zionists, who have made no secret of their desire to gobble up the West Bank.

On a daily basis, Jewish settlers, aided by the Israeli Defence Force, political leaders and courts, brazenly heap suffering on Palestinians, with the clear objective to make life so difficult that Palestinians will leave their homes and homeland. Regrettably, the Palestinian Authority has shown itself to be spineless and corrupt.

There are obvious parallels between the development of Zionism and Afrikaner nationalism, and it would benefit Mogoeng to examine how both created systems to promote dispossession, exploitation, fear, oppression and suffering.

Fortunately, in SA we succeeded in liberating ourselves from the yoke of Afrikaner internal colonialism. Mogoeng should heed the words of Madiba — “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians” — and throw his support behind the dispossessed, expelled, insecure and threatened Palestinians so they too can enjoy their freedom.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

