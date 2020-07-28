National Mogoeng dismisses Lucky Montana’s Zondo impeachment complaint The chief justice said the complaint lacked substance, but Montana will appeal the decision, referring again to a ‘witch-hunt’ BL PREMIUM

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has dismissed former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana’s impeachment complaint against deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, saying it was “lacking in substance”.

But Montana, who is expected to appear before Zondo at the state-capture inquiry in the coming months as part of its far-reaching probe into alleged multi-billion-rand looting at Prasa, said he will seek to appeal Mogoeng’s decision.