National Public has a right to know judges’ strong views, says Mogoeng The chief justice, a devout Christian, says judges should make their views transparent rather than have hidden ‘agendas’ disguised as ’impartiality’ BL PREMIUM

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who caused a furore after wading into a debate on the Israel/Palestine conflict, one of the most sensitive political issues in the world, says the public has a right to know the strong views judges hold on a variety of important societal issues.

The chief justice said that, as citizens with fundamental rights and freedoms, judges should not be “needlessly censored, gagged or muzzled”.