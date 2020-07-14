Committee to probe complaint against the chief justice
The judicial conduct committee is to review Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on Israel after a complaint by Africa4Palestine
14 July 2020 - 17:57
The judicial conduct committee (JCC), which investigates complaints against judges, will probe a complaint laid against Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his comments on Israel, but the sanctions he faces, if the complaint is upheld, does not include impeachment.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, acting chair of the JCC, last week designated Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo, who is one its members, to look into the complaint laid by Africa4Palestine.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now