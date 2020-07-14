National Committee to probe complaint against the chief justice The judicial conduct committee is to review Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on Israel after a complaint by Africa4Palestine BL PREMIUM

The judicial conduct committee (JCC), which investigates complaints against judges, will probe a complaint laid against Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his comments on Israel, but the sanctions he faces, if the complaint is upheld, does not include impeachment.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, acting chair of the JCC, last week designated Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo, who is one its members, to look into the complaint laid by Africa4Palestine.