LETTER: Will the president really tackle corruption?

Why the sudden interest shown by the president in corruption? For over a decade his party has been privy to the goings-on of the Zuma-Gupta tie-up. In all that time his party, including himself as deputy president, did sweet blow-all, either turning a blind eye or being totally ignorant of state capture. If it was the latter, the party’s collective competence is seriously questioned.

Just two weeks ago the public protector called for extra prosecutors to help with the present workload (without taking the sudden Covid-19 corruption into consideration). If the president is correct and wrongdoing is rife, the problem of coping would surely be worsened.

Empty promises? Again? We’ll be watching how the story unfolds with bated breath (what’s left of it). If, by some miracle, the president pulls it out of the hat, he’ll be an overnight hero deserving of a medal.

Cliff Buchler

George

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.