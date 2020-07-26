Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Will the president really tackle corruption?

26 July 2020 - 20:29
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
Why the sudden interest shown by the president in corruption? For over a decade his party has been privy to the goings-on of the Zuma-Gupta tie-up. In all that time his party, including himself as deputy president, did sweet blow-all, either turning a blind eye or being totally ignorant of state capture. If it was the latter, the party’s collective competence is seriously questioned.

Just two weeks ago the public protector called for extra prosecutors to help with the present workload (without taking the sudden Covid-19 corruption into consideration). If the president is correct and wrongdoing is rife, the problem of coping would surely be worsened.

Empty promises? Again? We’ll be watching how the story unfolds with bated breath (what’s left of it). If, by some miracle, the president pulls it out of the hat, he’ll be an overnight hero deserving of a medal.

Cliff Buchler 
George

