LETTER: Virus a fig leaf to cover up ANC graft

While most people will remember the “time of the virus” with great clarity, they won’t remember how this infection afforded the ANC government a huge fig leaf to cover its corruption, maladministration and general incompetence.

If you can manage to get past the mind-numbing “news” you might catch a glimpse of what it means to live in a gangster state.

You will see numerous political `leaders and their apparatchiks, who have been implicated in corruption and gross mismanagement, swanning about without a care in the world. You will see many of them in the company of cabinet ministers, and even our president. Accountability and consequence are concepts that are alien to the ANC.

US political scientist Rudolph Rummel said this about government: “Governments have always been, and actually are, enemies of the people they purport to represent. There are no ‘civil servants’, only second-rate bureaucrats with political sinecures and guaranteed pensions.”

Brian van der Vijver

Cape Town

