LETTER: Our main pandemic

Corruption is much more destructive than Covid or gender-based violence, and must be tackled

25 June 2020 - 16:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa only mentioned two pandemics in his address to the nation: Covid-19 and gender-based violence. The corruption pandemic continues to flourish, and is arguably more damaging than either of the other two.

Every day we are made aware of new examples, painting a widening picture of treachery and greed: while many sincere and positive players are trying desperately to save our economy, it seems almost all public funding is subject to constant corrupt attack, undermining SA’s financial and ethical foundations while the tax- and ratepayers who have to fund it all have to watch and see little being done to stop it.

No culprits named or public condemnation by our leaders, and no stream of severely punished traitors put behind bars. We need far more emphasis and effective action fighting this corruption pandemic too.

It is clear that in too many areas crime is allowed to pay, and pay well.

Roger Briggs
Edenvale

