LETTER: ANC too puzzling to rule

Trying to make head or tail of the government’s seemingly irrational, erratic and contradictory Covid responses is akin to putting together a jigsaw puzzle with pieces that do not fit. It cannot be done because the components are incompatible.

Sadly, this is symptomatic of the manner in which the ANC is running this country. It professes to be against corruption and state capture, but consistently provides examples of where it supports, tolerates or at least turns a blind eye to it, with corrupt cadres behaving with impunity. The public protector has made a mockery of her office.

The governing party trumpets antiracism, support for the Black Lives Matter movement, launches an alliance antiracism campaign and yet passes a plethora of racist laws, indulges in racial rhetoric and declines to condemn the murders and assaults on white farmers.

It comes up with one economic plan after another, sometimes just regurgitating old ones in a different form, but is incapable of implementing even its own plans because of divisiveness within the alliance, and even cabinet. It professes to work in partnership with business yet fails to adopt its soundly based proposals for an economic recovery.

Despite the promises to fix them, our state-owned entities are in a state of confusion and indecision, with SAA leading the muddle and Eskom not coping despite the Covid-induced lack of demand.

Worst of all, the government has failed to uphold its constitutional duty to provide a state of human dignity to all the citizens of our country, who suffer shortages of homes, jobs, water, electricity, education and health care. The list of failures and lost battles goes and on. The rule of law and the freedom and individual rights of citizens are under threat.

The SA puzzle pictures a nation that can live in relative prosperity and racial harmony, but the puzzle will never be completed by the ANC alone. It has irretrievably destroyed, stolen, lost and damaged too many pieces. We need the same puzzle picture but with new pieces fitted together by fresh players.

David Gant, Kenilworth

