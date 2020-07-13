Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: ANC’s new growth plan a confusing clean sweep The recently refreshed discussion document contradicts Tito Mboweni’s original strategy BL PREMIUM

In August, finance minister Tito Mboweni’s growth plan will be a year old. It identified the most important reforms needed to galvanise growth. But despite being adopted by the cabinet, its implementation has been glacial. The logical supposition was that, given SA’s desperate need for reconstruction post-Covid, it would be rapidly accelerated.

Instead, the ANC’s national executive committee asked its economic transformation committee under Enoch Godongwana to go back to the drawing board. Its final reconstruction, growth and transformation discussion document was released last week. The lightweight 30-pager contradicts Mboweni’s document in letter and spirit. In fact, it fails to mention Mboweni’s document.