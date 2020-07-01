LETTER: Discipline errant municipalities with pro rata cuts

SA is a democracy. Inter alia this implies that all citizens, from the president to the voters who elect him, have both rights and responsibilities.

In the case of the municipalities the election of officers is direct. To resolve the problem of the many municipalities whose audits reflect poor management, a simple way to “discipline” them is for their annual allocation from the central government to be cut by the amount the annual audit deems to have been spent without proper procedure being followed.

If fraud or corruption has been involved in the expenditure, the amount in total should be deducted until the municipal officers concerned can show that the illegal actions have been properly and fully investigated to the satisfaction of the auditor-general, and those involved have been prosecuted and attempts made to recover the stolen funds.

In those municipalities where the audit process has been interrupted by violence, the municipal allocation should be halved until a proper audit is accomplished. Thus municipal voters will be encouraged to support honest officers, take responsibility as voters, and receive better governance as is their right.

Robert Stone

Linden

