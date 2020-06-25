How metros are sucking SA’s residents dry
Local government is budgeting for big wage hikes regardless of their affordability amid the devastating impact of the pandemic
25 June 2020 - 06:00
SA’s major metros intend to honour wage increases of almost double inflation for the year ahead, despite the pounding that municipal finances are taking from the Covid-19 crisis, and in defiance of a National Treasury warning that the pay hikes are unaffordable.
At the same time, metros are proposing significant increases to property rates, and water, refuse and electricity tariffs (see table), raising the ire of consumer organisations.
