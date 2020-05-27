LETTER: Zondo commission comes to nought

According to Bloomberg, within a year of toppling former president Omar al-Bashir and his family, Sudan, of all places, has managed to investigate and confiscate assets valued at $4bn, comprising shares in different companies, as well as buildings and other assets.

Similarly, after the departure of José Eduardo dos Santos, the new Angolan government immediately started to investigate, probing and examining all associated holdings, assets, investments and possessions around the world. This was followed by criminal charges, confiscations and the freezing of accounts held by his family and associates.

It is a damning indictment of the SA government that three years after the establishment of the Zondo commission of inquiry, having blown hundreds of millions of rand investigating state capture, it has come to nought. No money or other assets have been recovered, and none of the culprits who have plundered the country for years have been named, let alone arrested

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

