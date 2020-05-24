National Derek Hanekom throws down the gauntlet to Jacob Zuma over defamation tweet Former president gets a deadline while his lawyers look to the Constitutional Court BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer says he will turn to the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling that Zuma defamed former minister Derek Hanekom by tweeting that he was a “known enemy agent”.

He said this was necessary to address “serious matters of law ... especially in the context of social media”.