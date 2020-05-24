Derek Hanekom throws down the gauntlet to Jacob Zuma over defamation tweet
Former president gets a deadline while his lawyers look to the Constitutional Court
24 May 2020 - 19:15
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer says he will turn to the Constitutional Court to challenge the ruling that Zuma defamed former minister Derek Hanekom by tweeting that he was a “known enemy agent”.
He said this was necessary to address “serious matters of law ... especially in the context of social media”.
