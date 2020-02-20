Looted funds will be recovered, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The president is ‘determined’ to recover money lost to state capture and has made finding it a priority for a number of investigative units
20 February 2020 - 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is fast-tracking the recovery of funds siphoned from state coffers during the height of state capture.
A number of current and former government officials, and executives of major parastatals have been implicated in state capture and corruption, but law enforcement agencies have been slow to react. State capture saw the plunder of several entities including Eskom and SAA — bringing them to their knees.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now