National Looted funds will be recovered, says Cyril Ramaphosa The president is ‘determined’ to recover money lost to state capture and has made finding it a priority for a number of investigative units BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is fast-tracking the recovery of funds siphoned from state coffers during the height of state capture.

A number of current and former government officials, and executives of major parastatals have been implicated in state capture and corruption, but law enforcement agencies have been slow to react. State capture saw the plunder of several entities including Eskom and SAA — bringing them to their knees.