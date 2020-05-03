Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where there’s smoke, there’s Zuma fire

03 May 2020 - 20:37
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ JOE PENNY
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ JOE PENNY

The Zuma ghost lives on. First, his ex-wife bans cigarettes during level 4 lockdown. With legal cigarettes out of the picture, the illegals have open season. One hand washes the other. Or, more graphically, the one exhales, the other inhales. But both score a boatload of lolly covered in nicotine.

All thinkers are agreed that the Zuma influence is still present in the president’s circle. And it must be remembered that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the opposing candidate for the presidency. She, together with the Ace Magashules of this world, will continue to chip away at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lean power base until the original corrupters are back in business.

It’s not as if Ramaphosa hasn’t been warned. He keeps doing the balancing act, but how long can it last? At the moment, ironically, he is being protected by Covid-19. Watch this space for when the post-coronavirus ghosts become human.

Cliff Buchler
George

