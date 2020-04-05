LETTER: Why ban liquor, smokes?

I am still trying to get the connection between locking the country down to flatten the infection curve and prohibiting the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

While packing the liquor stores last Friday with desperate customers wasn’t exactly a model of social distancing, prohibiting the export of wine for the lockdown duration, as reported by Michael Fridjhon, is simply insane if the government has any intention of saving the economy (“Wine industry cannot wither on the vine during Covid-19 crisis”, April 3).

If alcohol for export and cigarettes are verboten, then so, for the sake of consistency, should be the use of all banknotes and coins, as the virus can remain viable on them for days.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

