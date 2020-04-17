Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid a pandemic

In liberal democracies, governments rule by consent, not diktat. When elected leaders overstep and implement rules that make no sense while imposing unnecessary hardship on citizens, this consent gets withdrawn. Disobedience and unrest can very quickly replace compliance.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced governments into areas of our lives that, in normal circumstances, would frighten us, but which most reluctantly accept because right now they are necessary. Nothing is normal any more. Until we have a vaccine (or even an effective treatment regimen) we are helpless against this new threat. True, most of us would recover from Covid-19, but millions would not, and that would be too high a price to pay for continuity.

However, among the sensible restrictions a zeal for heavy-handed regulations is starting to show, threatening the efficacy of the global fight against Covid-19. By banning the sale of alcohol and tobacco products and outlawing outdoor exercise, which have a tenuous bearing on the actual fight against the coronavirus, overzealous SA bureaucrats are encouraging people to rebel and are, in effect, undermining the ostensible goal of keeping the number of infections down.

Reports of a crime syndicate targeting liquor stores and other outlets in the Western Cape should therefore not come as a surprise. There have been numerous incidents of looting and at least 14 people, including police officers, have been arrested for breaking into liquor stores. The unrest triggered by SA’s onerous lockdown regulations has made headlines around the world.

The regulations are clearly undermining the government’s otherwise sensible and science-led approach to combating the pandemic.

Apart from costing the fiscus billions at a time when governments need every cent they can lay their hands on, bans simply drive trade underground. Unregulated black markets are already flourishing as illegitimate traders take advantage of the new vacuum in the market. People will not stop smoking and drinking just because their government tells them to. But they will lose the protection proper regulation gives them.