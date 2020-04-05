DA launches portal to connect makers of health equipment with government

The DA says it has received thousands of offers from local manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of the life-saving equipment who are willing to work with the government to deal with the local shortage, and have requested ways in which they can be in touch with the departments of trade and industry and health to supply the kits.

“Government’s response to this pandemic has largely been commendable, however, if we are to beat Covid-19 then we need to make sure that we protect our front-line staff in process. They are our greatest resource. That is why the DA is playing its part in these efforts to ensure that we make a contribution in this regard,” DA MPs Siviwe Gwarube and Dean Macpherson said in a joint statement.

The DA said it will again write to health minister Zweli Mkhize and the department’s director-general to bring the online platform to their attention.

At the weekend trade union federation Cosatu and its affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), condemned “the misleading media statement issued by the department of health”.