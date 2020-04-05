Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Covid-19 screening and testing drive to continue

Campaign to contain spread of virus steps up a gear as SA enters the second week of national lockdown

05 April 2020 - 16:05 Genevieve Quintal
Health workers hard at work in Stjwetla in Alexandra, Johannesburg, testing people in the area where a man tested positive for coronavirus and did not isolate himself. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Health workers hard at work in Stjwetla in Alexandra, Johannesburg, testing people in the area where a man tested positive for coronavirus and did not isolate himself. Picture: THULANI MBELE

SA is into its second week of the 21-day national lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with a screening and testing drive set to intensify.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on March 30 that a 10,000-strong force of field workers would be deployed to visit homes across the country to screen people for symptoms of the virus. The fight against the highly contagious disease has also seen the introduction of mobile technology to track and trace the contacts of those found to be positive.

The coronavirus has caused panic and fear across the globe and brought many economies to a standstill.

Government briefings on the lockdown and the number of people infected are expected throughout the week.

On Monday, the minister of agriculture, land reform & rural development, Thoko Didiza, will provide details about the R1.2bn Covid-19 disaster fund to be set up for the agricultural sector.

There is still concern that many people, especially in townships, are ignoring the lockdown regulations and not adhering to the social distancing requirements.

It was confirmed last week that the virus had already hit densely populated townships such as Alexandra in Johannesburg and Khayelitsha in Cape Town. 

The Sunday Times reported that plans were under way in several provinces to relocate tens of thousands of residents in densely populated areas in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. 

The department of human settlements told the newspaper that the plan to decrease the headcount in 29 critically overcrowded informal settlements across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape was at an advanced stage.

The department of public enterprises is this week expected to make a decision on whether it will oppose the SA Express business rescue practitioners’ application to have the ailing airline liquidated.

Business rescue practitioners Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche lodged an application in the high court in Pretoria on March 25, asking that SA Express be placed into provisional liquidation. They also asked the court that the business rescue process be stopped.

SA Express, which went into business rescue in February, has stopped all operations since the national lockdown.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za 

Three deaths from nine infections at one hospital in Durban

Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital is being deep-cleaned at the weekend and undertaking stringent screening measures for staff and patients
National
1 day ago

Discovery and Vodacom are giving free virtual Covid-19 consults

The purpose of the partnership is to get easily accessible coronavirus consultations for every single South African
National
4 days ago

Health officials start Covid-19 screening in Alexandra

10,000 field workers are in the Johannesburg township, where a case has been confirmed in a person who then ignored travel curbs
National
5 days ago

Former SA Express CEO appointed new Transnet Freight Rail boss

Siza Mzimela, who is also a former SAA CEO, resigned from SA Express earlier in the week
National
2 days ago

Government still deciding whether to oppose SA Express liquidation

SA Express, which has nearly 700 employees, has not received any state assistance
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: State response to people ...
Politics
2.
State to appeal precedent-setting judgment on ...
Politics
3.
‘Booers’ will be brought to book, ANC’s Bheki ...
Politics
4.
I will lead a tax revolt if corrupt are not ...
Politics
5.
Mmusi Maimane expects to launch his movement by ...
Politics

Related Articles

Covid-19 fallout measures are not enough, government told

National

Rand reaches R19/$ in longest weekly losing streak in 14 years

Markets

WATCH: Competing with Covid-19

National

IFP bemoans ‘frivolous’ amendments to Covid-19 regulations

National

How to access free Covid-19 online doctor consults

Money

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.