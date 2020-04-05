POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Covid-19 screening and testing drive to continue

SA is into its second week of the 21-day national lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with a screening and testing drive set to intensify.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on March 30 that a 10,000-strong force of field workers would be deployed to visit homes across the country to screen people for symptoms of the virus. The fight against the highly contagious disease has also seen the introduction of mobile technology to track and trace the contacts of those found to be positive.

The coronavirus has caused panic and fear across the globe and brought many economies to a standstill.

Government briefings on the lockdown and the number of people infected are expected throughout the week.

On Monday, the minister of agriculture, land reform & rural development, Thoko Didiza, will provide details about the R1.2bn Covid-19 disaster fund to be set up for the agricultural sector.