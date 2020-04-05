Two Covid-19 doctors ‘forced’ into a Limpopo quarantine facility

“We further believe that you are politicising the events for political gain, a truly troubling development. Given the iron-fisted manner in which these doctors have been treated, would it come as a surprise if other doctors either refuse to be tested, or, worse, refuse to disclose their status?”

Coetzee “strongly urged” Ramathuba to reconsider her approach to the doctors and to “rescind the court order to have them relocated, and to allow them to continue to self-isolate as they have done since Sunday”.

On Friday, Coetze told Business Day that Ramathuba had not yet responded to their letter.

“On Thursday evening we received a frantic call from the doctors saying there are police and ambulances outside their home to take them to the quarantine facility. They did not have a choice as the officials were armed with a court order,” she said.

Coetzee said Ramathuba’s approach seemingly negates that of the national government calling for “strict self-isolation instead of hospitalisation, particularly of those who are asymptomatic”.

In his address to the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said people who are infected with Covid-19, but who have no or moderate symptoms will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by the government and those with severe symptoms will be transferred to hospitals.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s spokesperson, Popo Maja, said they would not comment because “this is a provincial issue”.

Ramathuba said this was an administrative matter and referred questions to head of department Thokozani Mhlongo, who explained that in order to slow down Covid-19 in Limpopo, they took a decision that anyone who tests positive will be quarantined in their facility.

“When those doctors tested positive they had to follow suit like all other patients and be quarantined in our facility, where one of our nurses and our professor are quarantined,” said Mhlongo.

“We won’t be selective when it comes to doctors who test positive. We said everyone who tests positive for Covid-19, irrespective of colour, creed or status, will be quarantined.”

Mhlongo said what was more concerning is that the doctors released their nanny who lives in a squatter camp, with her nine-year-old child, without alerting the authorities.

“They failed to exercise their fiduciary responsibility. Luckily, the nanny was tracked and found, she is under quarantine in an isolation ward in one of our hospitals ... pending her test results. It’s only then that we'll know whether the squatter camp was exposed to the virus or not.”

Mhlongo said the doctors did not resist going to the quarantine facility if there was a court order saying so, “which we were granted on Thursday”.

“Therefore, if anyone wants to remove them from the quarantine facility, it will have to be through another court order.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za