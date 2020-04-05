State has stepped up to the challenge but we all need to help fight the virus

It was tempting for a moment to believe that a 21-day lockdown would save SA from being decimated by Covid-19. From a public health perspective it was undoubtedly the right decision. Taking decisive action just nine days after the first locally transmitted case was a heroic effort to flatten the curve.

However, not unexpectedly, the lockdown brought into sharp focus the economic consequences, trading one sort of human suffering for another. Our economy is a fragile house of cards, easily collapsed with plummeting global markets, currency weakness, spiking unemployment and particularly vulnerable informal and immigrant sub-economies. But the choice between economic and public health disasters is a false dichotomy — financial, social and physical wellbeing are tightly woven together in a way that can’t easily be traded off.

The illusion of being saved by the lockdown was shattered with the realisation of the impossibility of social distancing in poor communities. Close living quarters, communal bathrooms, poor access to running water, a lack of freezer space, reliance on public transport combined with a low trust of the government and the police — a powerful cocktail of impediments to social control. Does this mean the lockdown was a mistake? If it was intended to completely stamp out the spread of the coronavirus, then yes. But if its purpose was to slow the spread and buy us time to get our health system organised, then no.